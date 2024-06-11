YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge said Brian Steel violated regulations by obtaining info about a private meeting between judge, prosecutors, and a witness. Steel was held in contempt when he refused to reveal his source. He'll spend weekends behind bars for 20 days. (6/11/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?