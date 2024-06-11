YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

Judge said Brian Steel violated regulations by obtaining info about a private meeting between judge, prosecutors, and a witness. Steel was held in contempt when he refused to reveal his source. He'll spend weekends behind bars for 20 days. (6/11/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Brian Steel is held in contempt

YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

hunter biden

Hunter Biden GUILTY on All Counts

Alec Baldwin Named in New Lawsuit for 'Rust' Shooting

Jason Bowles, Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and talks about the live rounds and how they could've wound up on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney, Jason Bowles, Joins Court TV

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

scheffler mugshot

Charges Dropped Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler

Actor Robert DeNiro holds a press conference outside the courthouse denouncing, 'loser,

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

police chief speaks at conference

Officials Will 'Respect the Legal Process' in Scottie Scheffler Case

Diddy in a red suit and sunglasses on stage.

'Diddy' Named in New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: How Will He Handle It?

Hotel hallway surveillance video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

MORE VIDEOS