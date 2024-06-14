1 of 2 abducted children is found dead after their mother is killed

Posted at 7:13 AM, June 14, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP/Court TV) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

A Louisiana resident who had dated the woman was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the deaths and abduction, investigators said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 36-year-old Daniel Callihan.

“He had the victim’s car along with her alive-and-well 6-year-old child,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office in Louisiana.

police arrest man

This photo provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of Daniel Callihan. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The body of the other child, a 4-year-old, was found near the car in a wooded area in Jackson, Travis said.

Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for the children after their mother, Callie Brunett, was found dead in her home in Loranger, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Baton Rouge. She had been reported missing after no one had spoken with her since Tuesday, Travis said. A cause of death was not immediately released.

“This was just an unspeakable crime,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ family. It was a horrendous tragedy.”

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said officers contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking division about the case. He said small animal cages were discovered at the wooded area where the children were found.

“He tried to do away with the children by taking them into this wooded area,” Wade said of the suspect, adding, “This was a horrible, horribly tragic situation that was committed by the actions of a coward.”

More In:

Related Stories

graphic showing jury makeup

Juror Dismissed from Karen Read’s Trial

Testimony was delayed and our cameras were forced to be shut off after multiple jurors were called up to speak with the judge. More

Experts Testify About DNA Evidence Found

In this episode of Opening Statements, Julia Jenaé and her guests discuss the DNA evidence found in the Killer or Cover Up Murder Trial. More

Madeline Soto Told Counselor Sterns Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

In this episode of Closing Arguments, Vinnie Politan and his expert panel further discuss the relationship between Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto. More

TRENDING

New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'
Bionca Ellis is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot and stabbing his mother, in what authorities are calling a random attack.
Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.
Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.

LATEST NEWS

'The Missing Piece' thumbnail
police arrest man
Pamela Bordeaux booking photo

SCRIPPS NEWS