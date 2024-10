A gruesome video on a stolen SD card exposes Brian Steven Smith’s secret double life and leads to his conviction in the murders of 52-year-old Veronica Abouchuk and 30-year-old Kathleen Henry. Host David Scott goes into prison and confronts this soft-spoken husband – and serial killer – about his nighttime hunts for vulnerable Alaskan women. Scott attempts to understand this convicted murderer’s thoughts and motivations.

