Ashley Henning’s loved ones believe jury ‘dropped the ball’ in verdict

Ashley Henning’s loved ones are speaking out over what they call a miscarriage of justice in the murder trial of her husband, who admitted to fatally shooting her.

Jordan Henning was convicted of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter in Ashley’s death. The shooting occurred on June 26, 2023, after guests for Ashley’s 37th birthday party had left the couple’s home in Hardin County, Kentucky.

Prosecutors charged Jordan with intentional murder, arguing he harbored “hatred in his heart” for his wife over their strained relationship. Nest camera footage showed Jordan screaming at Ashley and berating her before shooting her in a chair, reloading his weapon, and then shooting her again as she lay bleeding on the floor. Testifying in his defense, Jordan told the jury he “broke” during a fight with Ashley after allegedly enduring years of her abuse. He said he grabbed his gun, fearing that neighbors were coming after him, but didn’t remember shooting her.

The 12-person jury appeared to side with Jordan’s defense and found him guilty of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter. The same jury sentenced Jordan to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence for the offense. He must complete 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole consideration.

“It started with shock, anger, confusion,” Ashley’s cousin, Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer John Williams told the Court concerning what was going through his mind as he heard the manslaughter verdict.

During sentencing, Williams registered his disappointment with the verdict in his victim impact statement, appearing to address the jury as he uttered, “Cowards, every single one of you.”

“I couldn’t understand how anybody who’s seen that video …. and to see some of the most gruesome parts and to come away with that decision — it was unbelievable to me,” Williams told Court TV in an interview after sentencing.

Ashley’s friends, Jamie Savat and Hollie Victorino told Court TV they believed racial bias factored into the outcome since Ashley was Black and Jordan was white. The sole Black person on the jury was dismissed as an alternate, they said, leaving the deliberating jury comprised of white people.

“Had the tables been turned and she killed her white husband, she would have been held accountable and done much more time than 20 years,” Victorino said. “I just feel like this whole entire court system failed her.”

The Hennings both served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox at the time. The trial featured former colleagues and commanding officers of Jordan’s who testified in his defense to Jordan’s descriptions of marital strife. Friends of Ashley’s also testified that Jordan complained of a lack of intimacy in the relationship, but they never believed it would result in violence.

“I think everybody in America knows this was not the right verdict,” Jamie Savat told Court TV after sentencing. “Nobody deserves to get freaking gunned down, shot four times, the murderer come back and shoot you a fifth time … and they get away with manslaughter? No, they dropped the ball on this one.”

Nest video camera footage from inside the Henning home showed the couple arguing as they cleaned up after the party. One of Ashley’s sons ran to a neighbor’s house for help as the couple clashed over putting away a Slip ‘N Slide. The neighbor, Jimmy Watts, testified that Jordan threatened him and put him in a headlock when he tried to intervene, prompting Watts to flee and call 911.

Prosecutors and the defense both said Watts’ departure was a tipping point that led to Jordan grabbing a gun from the upstairs bedroom and pulling it on Ashley. Jordan testified he feared for his life because he heard Watts say he was going to get his gun, an allegation Watts and another witness denied. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Eric Carr argued Jordan went for the gun to punish Ashley for their neighbor’s call to 911, which, in all likelihood, could have ended his military career.

Jordan will be formally sentenced on a date to be determined.