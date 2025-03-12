KY v. Jordan Henning: Military Wife Murder Trial

Posted at 12:10 PM, March 12, 2025
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (Court TV) — An Army NCO is standing trial on charges he murdered his wife, who was also a ranking officer in the military.

Jordan Henning sits in court on the first day of his murder trial, March 12, 2025. (Court TV)

Jordan Henning is accused of murdering Sgt. First Class Ashley Henning in their home on June 26, 2023. That day was Ashley’s birthday, and the couple had hosted some friends at home to celebrate.

Prosecutors say that when the party ended and the friends went home, Jordan flew into a rage and began screaming and yelling at his wife and berating her children. One of Ashley’s sons ran to a neighbor’s house for help, but prosecutors say when the neighbor arrived to try to calm the situation, Jordan threatened them.

In their opening statements, prosecutors said surveillance video inside the home shows Jordan shooting his wife as she was pleading with him to put the gun down, then reload and shoot her again before spitting on her body.

But Jordan’s defense said there’s more to the story than the video, arguing that Jordan was a victim of physical and mental abuse in a horrible marriage and he simply “broke.”

