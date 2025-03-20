Jordan Henning Sentenced After First-Degree Manslaughter Conviction

- Watch Live
A verdict is reached in the the penalty phase of Jordan Henning's trial. Jordan is sentenced after being convicted of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his wife, Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Henning. (3/20/25) MORE
