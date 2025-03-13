Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Ashley Henning's friend, Jamie Savat, answered jury questions after testimony. Savat clapped back at the defense attorney who accused her of not answering questions. She broke down recalling the morning she learned Jordan had killed Ashley. (3/13/25) MORE

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

Friend: Jordan Henning Claimed He Could Kill And Blame PTSD Or Rage

'You Might Want To Have A Seat': Jordan Henning's Lawyer Spars With Judge

Jordan Henning to Deputy: 'She Wouldn't Stop Hurting Me. Just Kill Me!'

Neighbors: Jordan Henning Screamed To Leave Property, Hang Up Phone

Military Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

