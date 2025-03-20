Military Wife Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The defense presents closing arguments in Jordan Henning's trial, where he is charged with the murder of his wife, Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Henning, who was shot to death in their home in June 2023. (3/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?