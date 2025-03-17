Jordan Henning Addresses Marital Issues With Victim, Ashley Henning

Jordan Henning, who's accused of killing his wife, Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Henning, describes the tumultuous relationship between he and his wife, Ashley, who was shot to death in their home in June 2023. (3/17/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

middle-aged man looks worried

Prosecutor to Jordan Henning: 'You wanted to make sure she was dead!'

Jordan Henning testifies on direct

Jordan Henning Says He 'Broke and Snapped' During Fatal Fight With Wife

Henning Relationship testimony

Jordan Henning Addresses Marital Issues With Victim, Ashley Henning

Jordan Henning takes the stand

Jordan Henning Takes the Stand: "I Destroyed Lives That Day"

Justin Anderson testifies

Psychologist: Jordan Henning Suffered 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance'

Judge looks down in court

Jordan Henning Defense Motions For Judge To Recuse Himself

Jordan Henning holds a gun

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

graphic image promoting a docu-series

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 5: Attack the Timeline

Baker Fabio Murder

Robert Baker Describes Fabio Sementilli Murder Plot

split screen of Robert Baker and Monica Sementilli

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

Ashley Henning is seen on surveillance video inside her home

Video Shows Fight Before Shooting In Henning Home

split screen of jordan henning and ashley henning photo

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

MORE VIDEOS