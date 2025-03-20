Military Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jordan Henning was found GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his wife, Ashley Henning, on her 37th birthday. Home surveillance captured him shooting her as she begged for her life. He reloaded, shot again, and spat on her. (3/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?