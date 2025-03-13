Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Ashley Henning's friend, Jamie Savat, has fiery exchange under cross-examination saying, 'I've seen what those children went through, unlike you. Unlike Jordan.' Jordan Henning is charged with the murder of Sgt. First Class Ashley Henning. (3/13/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Man testifies

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

Jamie Savat testifies in court

Friend: Jordan Henning Claimed He Could Kill And Blame PTSD Or Rage

Jordan Hennings attorney stands in court

'You Might Want To Have A Seat': Jordan Henning's Lawyer Spars With Judge

Henning Crying

Jordan Henning to Deputy: 'She Wouldn't Stop Hurting Me. Just Kill Me!'

man testifies in court

Neighbors: Jordan Henning Screamed To Leave Property, Hang Up Phone

Jordan Henning OS

Military Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Lori Vallow Daybell sits with attorney in court

Judge Allows Cameras For Trial Over Lori Daybell's Objections

photo of monica sementilli and robert baker

'I Love You': Monica Sementilli's Jail Calls With Robert Baker

Splitscreen: inmate on Zoom and a judge at the bench

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

screenshot of a text message

Mistrial Declared in Murder Case of Judge Who Admitted He Shot His Wife

MORE VIDEOS