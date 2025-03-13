Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ashley Henning's friend, Jamie Savat, has fiery exchange under cross-examination saying, 'I've seen what those children went through, unlike you. Unlike Jordan.' Jordan Henning is charged with the murder of Sgt. First Class Ashley Henning. (3/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?