Babysitter sentenced to 9 months for killing family’s dog

Posted at 7:13 PM, November 25, 2024
SUSSEX, Wis. — An emotional day in court unfolded as an 18-year-old Sussex babysitter was sentenced to nine months in jail for killing a family’s Chihuahua, Batman.

(L) Kielee Sonnemann appears in court. (R) Batman (Scripps News Milwaukee)

Kielee Sonnemann, a high school senior, tearfully addressed the court, expressing remorse.

“I’m horribly sorry for the harm I caused your family,” Sonnemann said. “I don’t know why I did it, and I’m very sorry.”

The family, who had hired Sonnemann to babysit their 4-year-old child, discovered the dog was missing when they returned home. The next day, their 11-year-old daughter found Batman’s body, stabbed and wrapped in blankets, with a plastic bag over his head.

In court, the girl’s grandmother read her statement to the judge.

“The person who was supposed to take care of us, someone I trusted and loved, took away a family member,” she wrote.

The dog’s owner, Shelly Ciardo, also addressed the court.

“It is just not fair being taken in such a cruel manner. He was a poor, defenseless dog with many years ahead of him,” Ciardo said. “And I had many more by his side.”

Sonnemann’s attorney noted her history of untreated mental health issues.

In addition to her jail sentence, Sonnemann will serve two years of extended supervision.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

