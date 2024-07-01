Bodies of missing Georgia firefighters found in Tennessee

The search for two missing Georgia firefighters has ended after police announced their bodies were recovered in Tennessee, authorities announced Sunday.

Chandler Kuhbander, 24, and his ex-girlfriend, Raegan Anderson, were last seen on June 25. Jane Kuhbander, mother of Chandler Kuhbander, previously told Court TV surveillance video from a mall in Savannah showed a car resembling Anderson’s circling the mall parking lot where her son was working out at a Crunch gym. The surveillance video also showed her son entering the mall and exiting within minutes of Anderson’s car arriving.

Jane said she believed her son got into Anderson’s car “under duress,” and that Anderson was struggling to move on after her son ended their 7-year relationship in 2023. The two had been dating since high school and living and working together for Liberty County Fire Services in Hinesville. Jane said her son had moved back home with his parents but still saw Anderson regularly through work.

On Sunday, Hinesville Police said their bodies, along with Anderson’s vehicle, were discovered in Cocke County, Tenn. No further details were released.

Liberty County Fire Services released the following statement: