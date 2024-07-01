Bodies of missing Georgia firefighters found in Tennessee

Posted at 9:32 AM, July 1, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown and Emanuella Grinberg Emanuella Grinberg

The search for two missing Georgia firefighters has ended after police announced their bodies were recovered in Tennessee, authorities announced Sunday.

combo image of man and woman

(L) Raegan Anderson, (R) Chandler Kuhbander (Hinesville Police Dept.)

Chandler Kuhbander, 24, and his ex-girlfriend, Raegan Anderson, were last seen on June 25. Jane Kuhbander, mother of Chandler Kuhbander, previously told Court TV surveillance video from a mall in Savannah showed a car resembling Anderson’s circling the mall parking lot where her son was working out at a Crunch gym. The surveillance video also showed her son entering the mall and exiting within minutes of Anderson’s car arriving.

RELATED | Mother of missing Georgia firefighter ‘terrified’ for her son’s safety

Jane said she believed her son got into Anderson’s car “under duress,” and that Anderson was struggling to move on after her son ended their 7-year relationship in 2023. The two had been dating since high school and living and working together for Liberty County Fire Services in Hinesville. Jane said her son had moved back home with his parents but still saw Anderson regularly through work.

On Sunday, Hinesville Police said their bodies, along with Anderson’s vehicle, were discovered in Cocke County, Tenn. No further details were released.

Liberty County Fire Services released the following statement:

“Liberty County Fire Services is deeply saddened to receive the news regarding Lt. Raegan Anderson and Senior Firefighter Chandler Kuhbander. These two extremely dedicated employees put their hearts and souls into protecting and serving the citizens of Liberty County. Our prayers, and those of the department, are with the families during this most difficult time. We ask that the respect and privacy of the families and the department staff be observed at this time.”

More In:

Related Stories

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Katrina Baur, the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue. Vue was three years old when he went missing on Feb. 18, 2024. His mother and her boyfriend are facing charges stemming from his disappearance.

Plea Hearing Scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue’s Mother

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Katrina Baur, the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue, who went missing when he was three years old. More

Katrina Baur in court via Zoom.

Plea hearing scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue’s mother

A plea hearing is scheduled for later this month for Elijah Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, who faces charges of child neglect. More

Bodies of Missing Firefighters Found in Tennessee

Julie Grant reports the bodies of Raegan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found in Tennessee on Sunday. More

TRENDING

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night while driving in The Hamptons. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He appeared in court on Tuesday and released after his arraignment.
Buster Murdaugh testifies in father's murder trial
booking photo of Benjamin Brown
Justin Timberlake in a tux

LATEST NEWS

Katrina Baur in court via Zoom.
James Brenner was sentenced Monday in Box Elder County after he pleaded guilty to murdering 19-year-old Dylan Rounds.
Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS