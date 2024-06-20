Body cam: Mother pinned against wall with car killed, 2 officers injured

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Scripps News Cincinnati) — Newly obtained body camera footage shows when two officers were injured while a woman pinned her mother against a wall with a car, killing her, and then reversed to flee the scene.

Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said officers were dispatched to a home on Saturday morning for a dispute between a mother and adult daughter.

Mills said 23-year-old Anna Millette used a car to pin her mother, 64-year-old Joyce Millette, against a garage wall. When officers arrived, they tried to break out the vehicle’s windows to free the mother.

The body camera footage begins as officers are yelling at Anna to stop the car, which has its horn blaring. As they’re yelling, the officers open the driverside door, and Anna reverses the car at a high speed throwing one officer to the ground. The officers then run toward the car with their guns drawn before the video ends.

A nearby Ring camera on a residence caught ambulances and emergency crews arriving to the scene. About 14 seconds into the video, Anna is captured speeding down the street as she fled the scene. Roughly 25 seconds later, a police squad car is seen pursuing the speeding vehicle.

Mills said the pursuit ended when Anna crashed on I-275 near Loveland. It’s unclear how long the pursuit went on. The officers then had to use a Taser against Anna before taking her into custody, Mills said.

The two officers who were struck by the vehicle had minor injuries, Mills said. Joyce Millette died due to her injuries.

Anna is facing charges of murder and felonious assault.

According to court records, she was on probation for a previous felonious assault charge from 2022. Court records show that she was originally charged with two counts of felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident, but the other charges were dismissed. She also has a prior DUI charge from 2022 that was reduced to reckless driving.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cincinnati, an E.W. Scripps Company.