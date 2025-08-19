Ohio woman sentenced to prison for killing mother with car

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Court TV) — Anna Millette was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her mother, Joyce Millette, by pinning her against a wall with a car.

Judge Jason E. Nagel handed down the sentences, giving Anna an indefinite sentence of 11 to 16.5 years for involuntary manslaughter with a repeat violent offender specification, and 10 to 15 years for felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification. The sentences will run consecutively, resulting in a total minimum sentence of 21 years and a maximum of 26.5 years.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Nagel cited Anna’s history of stopping her medication and subsequent violent behavior as key factors in his decision.

Judge Nagel mentioned that Anna had previously been convicted of felonious assault and had admitted to stopping her medication multiple times without medical consultation. He pointed out that the last time Anna stopped taking her medications, her mother was killed within three months.

Defense attorney Julie Pedersen argued that Anna is now compliant and cooperative, describing her as healthier now than she was a year ago. Pedersen emphasized that when Anna is engaged in treatment, she’s a healthy and safe person.

Richard Millette, Joyce Millette’s husband and Anna’s father, spoke in support of his daughter during the hearing. He explained that Joyce had faced obstacles in getting Anna the sustained help she needed and that Joyce’s death was not an act of malice. Richard stated that they do not view Anna as a criminal but as someone who needs help, and he implored the judge to give her a chance to receive care rather than a lengthy prison sentence.

The prosecution argued that Anna’s recidivism risk is high, noting that she previously elected to stop taking her medication because she was pregnant. The prosecutor emphasized that each time she stops taking her medication, she commits a violent offense.

Anna addressed the court before sentencing, saying, “This was a horrible accident,” expressing remorse and claiming she has changed. She stated she has regrets and won’t commit another crime, describing the incident as a wake-up call. Anna said she has a daughter she hopes to reunite with someday.

