Woman accused of pinning mother with car ruled not competent for trial

Posted at 9:33 AM, August 8, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown and Emanuella Grinberg Emanuella Grinberg

BATAVIA, Ohio (Court TV) — A judge ruled an Ohio woman accused of killing her mother by pinning her with a car is not competent to stand trial.

In court Thursday, Judge Richard Ferenc cited an evaluation report when ruling Anna Millette, 23, will be committed to behavioral healthcare.

woman appears in court

Anna Millette appears in court with her attorney Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Court TV)

Millette was arrested in June after she allegedly pinned her mother against a wall with a car, killing her, before fleeing the scene.

Body camera footage captured Miami Township police officers trying to stop Millette and save her mother. A police pursuit ended when Millette crashed. Officers used a Taser on Millette before taking her into custody.

In the evaluation report, a psychiatrist stated Millette “is not currently stable enough to understand the charges and the nature of the offenses” and unable to assist her counsel. The psychiatrist further opined that Millette could be restored to competency within a year if she undergoes treatment in a mental health facility.

Ferenc stated per statute, the maximum amount of time Millette could spend in the facility is one year. He also said he will send the parties updates on Millette’s progress.

