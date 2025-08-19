Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

- Watch Live
Anna Millette was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing her mother, Joyce Millette, by pinning her against a wall with a car. Anna addressed the court before sentencing, expressing remorse and claiming she has changed. (8/19/25) MORE
