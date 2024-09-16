Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Bryan Kohberger booked into Ada County jail after trial moved

Posted at 8:16 AM, September 16, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Boise Scripps News Boise

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV/Scripps News Boise) — Accused quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger was transported to the Ada County Jail Sunday morning, according to jail records.

Kohberger was transferred from Latah County after a Sept. 12 ruling reassigned his case to Judge Steven Hippler in Ada County.

man's mugshot

This Sept. 15, 2023 booking photo provided by the Ada County Jail shows Bryan Kohberger. (Ada County Jail)

The case was reassigned after Judge John Judge granted the defense’s motion to move his trial from Latah County.

Ada County is where Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell stood trial after their cases were moved from Fremont County.

Kohberger is charged with the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves at their rental home near the University of Idaho. Six weeks after they were stabbed to death, Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. His trial is currently scheduled for June 2025.

Authorities told Scripps News Boise that Kohberger will be housed by himself due to safety within the facility for both inmates and employees.

His length of stay says “temporary,” because he’s being held for court and because ACSO did not make the arrest or bring forth the charges. Captain Ryan Jensen released the following statement:

“Several factors were considered in planning and preparing for Bryan Kohberger’s move to the Ada County jail. First and foremost, was wanting to do it in the safest and most efficient way. Thanks to a wonderful partnership with the Idaho State Police, we were able to use their aircraft because it just simply made the most sense given the distance of travel and complications that may have come up using ground transportation.”

Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

