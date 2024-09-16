Bryan Kohberger booked into Ada County jail after trial moved

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV/Scripps News Boise) — Accused quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger was transported to the Ada County Jail Sunday morning, according to jail records.

Kohberger was transferred from Latah County after a Sept. 12 ruling reassigned his case to Judge Steven Hippler in Ada County.

The case was reassigned after Judge John Judge granted the defense’s motion to move his trial from Latah County.

Ada County is where Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell stood trial after their cases were moved from Fremont County.

Kohberger is charged with the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves at their rental home near the University of Idaho. Six weeks after they were stabbed to death, Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. His trial is currently scheduled for June 2025.

Authorities told Scripps News Boise that Kohberger will be housed by himself due to safety within the facility for both inmates and employees.

His length of stay says “temporary,” because he’s being held for court and because ACSO did not make the arrest or bring forth the charges. Captain Ryan Jensen released the following statement:

“Several factors were considered in planning and preparing for Bryan Kohberger’s move to the Ada County jail. First and foremost, was wanting to do it in the safest and most efficient way. Thanks to a wonderful partnership with the Idaho State Police, we were able to use their aircraft because it just simply made the most sense given the distance of travel and complications that may have come up using ground transportation.”

