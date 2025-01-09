JonBenet Ramsey Special Report Banner

CA v. David Pearce & Brandt Osborn: Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial

Posted at 3:23 PM, January 9, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A Hollywood producer and an actor are standing trial for their alleged parts in the deaths of two women.

David Pearce and Brandt Osborn

David Pearce and Brandt Osborn are standing trial for their alleged parts in the deaths of two women. (Court TV)

David Pearce is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The women died of drug overdoses after their bodies were left outside separate hospitals in Nov. 2021. Pearce is also facing multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

WATCH | Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Brandt Osborn, an actor who was arrested on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles”, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Pearce and Osborn met the women at a party, and they all went back to Pearce’s apartment where they continued to take illegal drugs. Digital evidence allegedly shows the men carrying Giles and Cabrales from the apartment and to Pearce’s Toyota Prius in separate trips before dumping the women at two separate hospitals.

WATCH | Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Giles died shortly after she was left at the hospital. Cabrales, who remained in a coma, died days later. Prosecutors said both women had fentanyl in their system.

Pearce’s defense claims the women died from their own supply, and not at their client’s hands. Osborn’s defense claims he was asleep when the women ingested the fatal drugs.

More In:

Related Stories

Handsome news anchor looks disgusted as he points to a picture of a fictional horror character.
play button

Vinnie: Slender Man Case is ‘Eerie’ and ‘Doesn’t Make a Lot of Sense’

Morgan Geyser, who was 12 when she stabbed a classmate 19 times to appease fictional character Slender Man, was granted conditional release. More

Dapper silver fox in glasses and a sharp suit.

Alec Baldwin sues for malicious prosecution after ‘Rust’ case dismissed

Alec Baldwin has filed a civil suit for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations following the dismissal of the "Rust" shooting case. More

Fired up defense attorney delivers an argument
play button

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Defense says David Pearce and Brandt Osborn did not give Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola the drugs that led them to overdose. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

Dapper silver fox in glasses and a sharp suit.
David Pearce and Brandt Osborn
Morgan Geyser sits in court

SCRIPPS NEWS