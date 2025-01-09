CA v. David Pearce & Brandt Osborn: Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A Hollywood producer and an actor are standing trial for their alleged parts in the deaths of two women.

David Pearce is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The women died of drug overdoses after their bodies were left outside separate hospitals in Nov. 2021. Pearce is also facing multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

WATCH | Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Brandt Osborn, an actor who was arrested on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles”, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Pearce and Osborn met the women at a party, and they all went back to Pearce’s apartment where they continued to take illegal drugs. Digital evidence allegedly shows the men carrying Giles and Cabrales from the apartment and to Pearce’s Toyota Prius in separate trips before dumping the women at two separate hospitals.

WATCH | Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Giles died shortly after she was left at the hospital. Cabrales, who remained in a coma, died days later. Prosecutors said both women had fentanyl in their system.

Pearce’s defense claims the women died from their own supply, and not at their client’s hands. Osborn’s defense claims he was asleep when the women ingested the fatal drugs.