Chad Daybell’s attorney files appeal following death sentence decision

BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — A jury of 12 convicted Chad Daybell on all 8 counts, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell on May 30, 2024. Daybell was given the death sentence just two days later. Now, defense attorney John Prior has filed an appeal asking the Idaho Supreme Court to examine the verdict and death sentence.

In the notice of appeal, filed Monday, June 3, Prior asks the Idaho Supreme Court to consider the following questions:

Did the court err in not granting Daybell’s motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment in the case?

Did the court err in ruling Dr. Davidson’s report and testimony would be inadmissible in the case?

Did the court err in allowing the prosecution to amend their indictment after they rested?

Did the court err in denying the defense’s motion to dismiss the case?

Did the court err in providing to the jury the most current jury instruction of reasonable doubt at the guilt stage?

Did the court err in providing the jury the most currently instruction of reasonable doubt at the sentencing phase?

Prior also filed a separate motion, requesting that a state defense attorney be appointed to represent Chad Daybell and assist in seeking appellate relief.

The full text of the notice of appeal from Prior is available here.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.