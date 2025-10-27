Lori Daybell ordered to pay restitution to Kay Woodcock

PHOENIX (Court TV) — A Maricopa County judge ordered Lori Daybell to pay restitution to Charles Vallow’s family during a hearing Friday, adding financial consequences to her multiple life sentences for a string of murders and conspiracies.

Judge Justin Beresky approved restitution payments nearing $12K to Kay Woodcock, the sister of Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

The restitution hearing followed Daybell’s sentencing in July, when Judge Beresky sentenced her to consecutive life terms for conspiring to murder Vallow and attempting to kill Boudreaux. Those sentences were added to the life sentences she is already serving in Idaho for murdering her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her fifth husband, Chad Daybell.

During Friday’s hearing, Daybell displayed the same defiant attitude that characterized her previous court appearances. When Judge Beresky asked about her drug use history as part of standard restitution proceedings, Daybell responded with sarcasm, making flippant remarks about her incarceration that drew sharp rebukes from the judge.

The restitution amounts reflect the extensive costs the families incurred due to Daybell’s crimes. Woodcock sought compensation for funeral expenses, lost income, and other damages related to Vallow’s death.

Restitution amounts are still being calculated in Boudreaux’s case, East Idaho News reported.

Daybell was convicted in April of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Vallow’s death and in June of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the attempt on Boudreaux’s life. She represented herself at both trials, often clashing with prosecutors and the judge.

Cox, who carried out the shootings of both Vallow and the attempt on Boudreaux, died of natural causes in December 2019 before he could be charged. Chad Daybell was convicted of the same Idaho murders as his wife and sentenced to death.

