Chiefs WR Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after car crash

Posted at 7:02 PM, April 10, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.

Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.

In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by Bill Nabors, two speeding sports cars, left and second from left, cause a chain-reaction crash on the North Central Expressway, in Dallas, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dallas police said Wednesday, April 10, that Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. (Bill Nabors via AP)

Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said last week that Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Theodore Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for Knox for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Police said that the passengers in two speeding sports cars who left the scene will not be charged. Police said that Rice and Knox were not currently in custody.

The crash involved the Lamborghini, a Corvette and four other vehicles and left four people with minor injuries, police have said. Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information.

Rice last week posted to his Instagram Story that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in the wreck.

Police have said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

Rice was leasing the Lamborghini from The Classic Lifestyle, said Kyle Coker, an attorney for the Dallas-based exotic car rental company. And West said the Corvette belonged to Rice.

Rice was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of North Richland Hills. He played college football at nearby Southern Methodist University, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put the wide receiver on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he quickly became one of the only dependable options in their passing game.

More In:

Related Stories

Photo of OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson Dead After Cancer Battle

Former NFL player OJ Simpson, famously acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, died after a cancer battle. More

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

Julie says Morgan Wallen is lucky he didn't kill anyone when he allegedly threw a chair from a roof. And true crime news in this... More

alec baldwin's photo and highlighted paperwork

What’s True? Inside Alec Baldwin’s Inconsistent Statements

An expert analysis of Alec Baldwin's behavior and changing story of what happened in the deadly 'Rust' shooting. More

TRENDING

Nicolae Miu testifies in court
O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev
Photo of OJ Simpson
Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

LATEST NEWS

Nicolae Miu testifies in court
O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev
chad daybell mugshot
sade robinson smiles

SCRIPPS NEWS

North Carolina clears rape kit backlog; other states still have 1,000s
Chiefs' Rashee Rice to surrender after warrant issued by Dallas police
3 shot, 5 in custody after gunfire at Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr event