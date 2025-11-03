CO v. Darin Thrailkill: Father Figure Murder Trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (Court TV) — A Colorado man is standing trial for allegedly murdering his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.

Darin Thrailkill, 40, was arrested in 2023 for the July 2016 death of Martin Osinski. He’s charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

An investigation began when the unresponsive boy was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital on July 2, 2016. Despite life-saving efforts, Osinski was declared deceased. An autopsy later ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The case remained under investigation for more than seven years before authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Thrailkill in October 2023, according to Grand Junction Police. Thrailkill was located and arrested in North Port, Florida, on October 3, 2023. He was subsequently extradited back to Mesa County that November.

Thrailkill’s defense claims the boy died from a combination of aspiration pneumonia and asthma, while prosecutors claim Thrailkill strangled the child after “reaching his breaking point” when Osinski had an accident.

TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/31/25

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Thrailkill killed his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son, Martin Osinski, who viewed the defendant as a father. On the night of Martin’s death, Thrailkill was at home with Martin, his mother, and his two biological children, who were visiting from out of town. Argued Thrailkill “reached his breaking point” after Martin, who wore pull-ups, had an accident. “At some point,” Thrailkill woke up Crystal, Martin’s mother, who rushed Martin to the hospital. Argued Thrailkill blamed his then-8-year-old son for Martin’s death. An autopsy determined that Martin had been strangled to death and noted bruising on his neck. Argued a previous incident in 2012 in which Martin suffered a head injury was connected to Thrailkill.

The defense argued Martin was sick, and medical evidence shows he died of a combination of aspiration pneumonia and asthma. Argued Thrailkill went to check on Martin and found him unresponsive, so he immediately woke up Crystal, who rushed Martin to the hospital. Argued Thrailkill’s son, Sean, made inconsistent statements to the police. Argued Thrailkill was the “easy person to blame,” and authorities structured their case around that theory. Argued the 2012 incident involving Martin was determined to be an accident, not a motive to later murder the child. Argued the investigation took years because investigators couldn’t prove what didn’t happen.

