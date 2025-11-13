iwak julius mullins

Ex-Wife Exposes Darin Thrailkill's Prior Child Abuse Incidents

Darin Thrailkill's ex-wife takes the stand and details Darin's troubled parenting past, including prior incidents of abuse with other children. (11/13/25) Witnesses in this trial should not watch any proceedings until released from subpoena. MORE

Shantelle Thrailkill, defendant Darin Thrailkill's ex takes the stand

ian mitcham prosecutor

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

ian mitcham in court

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Eyewitness Kay Rosas

Eyewitness: Defendant Dima Tower Had 'Blood on His Hands'

Lieutenant Todd Egli

Lt.: Luke Truesdell Said He Was Relieved, 'Would Never Do It Again'

Dima Tower dash cam video

Adopted Son Murder Trial: Dash Cam of High Speed Pursuit of Dima Tower

Attorney Marc Gilman

Defense: Find Tower 'Guilty of Manslaughter' in Adoptive Parents' Deaths

Victoria Tippett in court

Judge Denies Bond For Victoria Tippett, Citing Danger To Community

Liana Whipple

Prosecution: Dima Tower Was in 'Rage' During Adoptive Parents' Death

Tower family neighbor

Neighbor: I Heard 'Banging and Screaming for Help,' Made 911 Call

Dima Tower breaks down in court

Adopted Son Murder Trial: Defendant Breaks Down in Court

Austin Drummond indicted for four murders

Austin Drummond Indicted on Four Counts of First-Degree Murder

