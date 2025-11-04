Mother delivers emotional testimony as ex stands trial for son’s murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (Court TV) — The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was strangled to death in 2016 delivered powerful testimony during her ex-boyfriend’s murder trial, breaking down as she described the final moments with her son.

Krystal Osinski took the witness stand in the Mesa County trial of Darin Levi Thrailkill, 38, who faces first-degree and second-degree murder charges in the death of Martin Osinski on July 2, 2016. Thrailkill was Martin’s mother’s boyfriend and lived with the family at the time of the killing.

“I just remember holding him and telling him that I loved him and that mommy was sorry,” Osinski testified through tears, describing her final moments with Martin at St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room.

The emotional testimony revealed the tragic events of that summer evening when Martin was found unresponsive in his bedroom at the family’s trailer home in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to court documents, Martin died from asphyxia due to strangulation, with the autopsy showing petechial hemorrhages and moon-shaped marks on his neck consistent with manual strangulation.

MORE | CO v. Darin Thrailkill: Father Figure Murder Trial

Osinski described the chaotic scene when Thrailkill woke her up around 10:30 p.m., telling her something was wrong with Martin. She found her son unresponsive in his bedroom and immediately drove him to the hospital, where medical staff attempted resuscitation for more than 20 minutes before declaring him dead at 11:20 p.m.

“I knew something was wrong. I knew something was off,” Osinski testified about discovering Martin’s body.

The prosecution’s case centers on evidence that Thrailkill was the only adult who left the living room with Martin that evening.

Court documents reveal a troubling history of violence involving Thrailkill. In 2015, he was arrested for assaulting Osinski with a metal cane, striking her twice and breaking the weapon. He was also the subject of two prior child abuse investigations involving other children in 2012.

The case went cold for seven years before Thrailkill was arrested in Florida in October 2023. He had moved to North Port, Florida, shortly after Martin’s death and was working at a Goodwill store when authorities tracked him down.

During her testimony, Osinski described Martin as a loving child who enjoyed video games and spending time with his siblings. She broke down multiple times while recounting their relationship and the events leading to his death.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Thrailkill faces a potential life sentence.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.