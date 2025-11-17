amber halford watch now

Father Figure Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After more than five hours of deliberations the jury returns with a verdict in Darin Thrailkill's trial where he is accused of murdering his girlfriend's young son, Martin Osinski, who prosecutors say was strangled. (11/17/25) MORE

Bodycam footage of Officer Matthew Brown

Bodycam of Officer Who Responded to Stranger Home Invasion Murder

Matthew Lanz's trial

Victim's Father Testifies, Court Hears 911 Call in Matthew Lanz's Trial

Austin Drummond pleads not guilty

Austin Drummond Pleads Not Guilty to Quadruple Murder

Darin Thrailkill verdict

Luke Truesdell verdict

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Afeni Muhammad arrested after stabbing Jennifer Harris

Bodycam Video of Arrest in Fatal Fast Food Stabbing Case

Brian Walshe's mom blows a kiss

Brian Walshe's Mother Blows a Kiss at Final Pretrial Hearing

Trinity Poague appears in court

Final Hearing for Ex-Pageant Queen Accused of Killing Boyfriend's Son

defendant guilty of charges and photo of victims

Dima Tower Speaks Out to Judge at His Sentencing

female sorority sister of victims

Crash Victims' Sorority Sister Speaks Out

Dakota Van Patten was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Melody Hoffman's Mother to Killer: 'You F---ed With the Wrong Mama'

Human Behavior and Body Language Expert

Body Language Expert: Dima Tower 'Fits the Mold of... a Murderer'

