Julie Grant examines whether Collin Griffith is a troubled victim of circumstance or a savage killer as he stands trial for his mother’s murder. Plus, the details of the plea agreement Natalie Cochran turned down and Monica Sementeilli’s defense claims she is an adulterer, not a murderer.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.