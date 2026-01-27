Convicted killer’s wife charged as accessory in Home Invasion Hoax Murder

PONTIAC, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — The Oakland County prosecutor has announced charges against 34-year-old Amanda Ileana Hernandez, the wife of one of the two men convicted in the 2024 murder of a local jewelry store owner.

joshua zuazo and carlos hernandez

(L) Joshua Zuazo appears in court for his arraignment Oct. 28, 2024. (R) Carlos Hernandez appears in court for the first days of his murder trial on Sept. 30, 2025. (Court TV)

Amanda has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy to commit false impersonation of a utility worker.

“Sam Murray was a beloved father and husband. His family continues to grieve this loss,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. “I’m grateful to the investigators who continued to pursue everyone involved in this horrible crime. We will continue fighting for justice for the Murray family.”

Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez were convicted of first-degree felony murder and unlawful imprisonment in separate trials for their roles in the murder of 73-year-old Hussein Murray of Rochester Hills. Judge Yasmine Poles sentenced both men to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators say the two posed as DTE workers to gain entry into his home, then — once inside — they killed Murray and tied up his wife.

During the hearing, Murray’s three sons spoke, and one read a poem that Murray’s widow wrote about him.

According to testimony, the suspects took Sam Murray to the basement, where they tied him up and killed him. Linda Murray was upstairs making breakfast when the men came upstairs demanding jewelry and cash.

“I was screaming and Hernandez hits me in the face to cover my mouth,” Linda Murray testified when asked about her reaction to seeing blood at the scene.

