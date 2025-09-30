MI v. Carlos Hernandez & Joshua Zuazo: Home Invasion Murder Trial

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (Court TV/Scripps News Detroit) — Two men are standing trial in Michigan for allegedly murdering a man after posing as utility workers to get into his home.

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo are charged with murder and unlawful imprisonment in the Oct. 2024 death of 72-year-old Hussein Murray. Prosecutors allege Murray, who owned a pawn shop and jewelry store, was killed in a planned robbery gone wrong, reported Scripps News Detroit.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the defendants allegedly posing as employees of DTE, a Detroit-based energy company, in search of gas leaks to gain access to the home on Oct. 10. At a preliminary hearing, the victim’s wife, Linda Murray, testified that they said they would return the next day on Oct. 11.

When they returned, Hussein led the defendants to the basement for about 10 to 15 minutes before they came back upstairs, demanding access to their safe and jewelry, Linda testified. The defendants allegedly bound Linda’s legs and wrists with duct tape and robbed the home. Hussein’s body was found in the basement with duct tape around his face, hands and feet, according to a medical examiner.

Hernandez and Zuazo are facing life in prison if convicted of murder.