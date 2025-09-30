Home Invasion Murder Trial: Carlos Hernandez Opening Statements

The state and the defense present their opening statements for defendant Carlos Hernandez. Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo are facing charges in Michigan for allegedly murdering Hussein Murray during a home invasion. (9/30/25) MORE

Kidnapping, Murder & Mayhem

Carlos Hernandez opening statements

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Carlos Hernandez Opening Statements

