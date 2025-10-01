Home Invasion Murder Trial: Joshua Zuazo Opening Statements

Prosecutor John Pietrofesa argued the attack on Hussein Murray was targeted and ended horribly, while defense attorney Michael McCarthy argued that while a terrible crime did occur, there's a lack of proof that Zuazo committed that crime. (10/1/25) MORE

Kidnapping, Murder & Mayhem

defense attorney Michael McCarthy delivers his opening statement

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Joshua Zuazo Opening Statements

Linda Murray takes the stand

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Victim Hussein Murray's Wife Takes Stand

Brandon Isabelle sentenced

Baby in the River Murder: Jury Recommends Sentence for Brandon Isabelle

Ring camera video footage of alleged imposters

Ring Camera Video of Alleged Imposters Charged in Deadly Home Invasion

Bodycam footage of Linda Murray

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Bodycam Shows Victim's Wife in Restraints

Who is Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Teen Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla?

michael burt in court

Menendez Attorney Added to Tyler Robinson's Defense Team

Brian Walshe in court

Brian Walshe's Attorneys Want Karen Read-Style Buffer Zone

Prosecutor rebuttal

Rebuttal: 'He just walks away as Kennedy Goes Into That Dark, Cold Void'

Defense attorney William Dennis Massey

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Brandon Isabelle's Defense Present Closings

Ring camera footage of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Report: Teen Whose Body Was Found in Singer dv4d's Tesla Wasn't Pregnant

Carlos Hernandez opening statements

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Carlos Hernandez Opening Statements

