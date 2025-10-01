Ring Camera Video of Alleged Imposters Charged in Deadly Home Invasion

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The court sees Ring camera video footage of the alleged imposters, Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo, who are standing trial in Michigan for allegedly murdering Hussein Murray after posing as utility workers to get into his home. (10/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?