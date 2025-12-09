Two men sentenced to life in prison in Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — The two men who were convicted of murdering a jewelry store owner and assaulting his wife during a home invasion in Rochester Hills were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In October, Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez were convicted of first-degree felony murder and unlawful imprisonment for their roles in last year’s murder of Hussein Murray. On Tuesday, Judge Yasmine Poles sentenced both men to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MORE | MI v. Carlos Hernandez & Joshua Zuazo: Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial

Investigators said the two posed as utility workers to gain entry into Murray’s home, then — once inside — they killed Hussein in his basement and tied up his wife, Linda Murray.

During the hearing, Murray’s three sons spoke, and one read a poem that Murray’s widow wrote about him.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.