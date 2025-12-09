Two men sentenced to life in prison in Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial

Posted at 2:12 PM, December 9, 2025
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — The two men who were convicted of murdering a jewelry store owner and assaulting his wife during a home invasion in Rochester Hills were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Carlos Hernandez (L) and Joshua Zuazo (R) appear in court

Carlos Hernandez (L) and Joshua Zuazo (R) appear in court during their sentencing hearing on Dec. 9. (Court TV)

In October, Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez were convicted of first-degree felony murder and unlawful imprisonment for their roles in last year’s murder of Hussein Murray. On Tuesday, Judge Yasmine Poles sentenced both men to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MORE | MI v. Carlos Hernandez & Joshua Zuazo: Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial

Investigators said the two posed as utility workers to gain entry into Murray’s home, then — once inside — they killed Hussein in his basement and tied up his wife, Linda Murray.

During the hearing, Murray’s three sons spoke, and one read a poem that Murray’s widow wrote about him.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Facebook Comments Box

More In:

Related Stories

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo sentenced
play button

Home Invasion Hoax Murder: Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo Sentenced

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo, who were convicted of murder in the Oct. 2024 death of 72-year-old Hussein Murray, are sentenced. More

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo verdicts
play button

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Watch the Two Verdicts!

Verdicts are reached in the trials of Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo, who were accused of murder in the death of Hussein Murray. More

Sign shop owner testifies in Hernandez case
play button

Shop Owner Worried Signs He Made For Carlos Hernandez Were Used in Crime

Sign shop owner Geraldo Saucedo told police when he realized he made signs for Carlos Hernandez. He was worried they were used in a crime. More

TOP STORIES

Sarah Pender sits in court
handwritten note