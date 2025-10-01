Home Invasion Murder Trial: Victim Hussein Murray's Wife Takes Stand

Victim Hussein Murray's wife, Linda Murray takes the stand as Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo stand trial for allegedly murdering Hussein. The defendants allegedly bound Linda’s legs and wrists with duct tape and robbed the home. (10/1/25) MORE

Linda Murray takes the stand

Brandon Isabelle sentenced

Baby in the River Murder: Jury Recommends Sentence for Brandon Isabelle

Ring camera video footage of alleged imposters

Ring Camera Video of Alleged Imposters Charged in Deadly Home Invasion

Bodycam footage of Linda Murray

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Bodycam Shows Victim's Wife in Restraints

Prosecutor rebuttal

Rebuttal: 'He just walks away as Kennedy Goes Into That Dark, Cold Void'

Defense attorney William Dennis Massey

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Brandon Isabelle's Defense Present Closings

Carlos Hernandez opening statements

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Carlos Hernandez Opening Statements

Lt. Charles Winbush

Lieutenant Questioned Over Brandon Isabelle Interrogation Tactics

Brandon Isabelle interrogation video

Brandon Isabelle Interrogation: 'I Know What You Did, You Know What You Did'

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Brandon Isabelles girlfriend Artesha

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

