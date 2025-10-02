Detective Details Taking Defendant Carlos Hernandez Into Custody

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Detective Casey Jones describes taking defendant Carlos Hernandez into custody as Hernandez was driving with his wife and a minor. Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo are standing trial in the Oct. 2024 death of 72-year-old Hussein Murray. (10/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?