Could Wendi Adelson be Implicated? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, January 18, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Vinnie Politan investigates the potential for Wendi Adelson to face charges in connection with the murder of her ex-husband, Dan Markel. This episode delves into the involvement of Wendi’s brother, Charlie Adelson, who has been charged in the murder-for-hire plot. Politan examines Wendi’s actions and statements, including her mention of Charlie to the police, raising questions about her possible knowledge or involvement in the crime. The investigation also explores the dynamics within the Adelson family and the implications of recent developments in the case.

#CourtTV #Podcast #VinniePolitanInvestigates
Catch Up on the Facts: Dan Markel   Donna Adelson  Charlie Adelson

all podcast episodes

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

tracey nix enters court

The Case of Tracey Nix | Closing Arguments Podcast

In this episode, Vinnie Politan broke down the sad facts behind the case of Tracey Nix, a Florida grandmother who had two grandchildren die in... More

photo of young girl

JonBenét Ramsey Special Report – Part Two | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Part two of Vinnie Politan’s investigation into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey further examines videos and behaviors of Gary Oliva, a convicted pedophile. More

Elderly woman in prison jumper sits at defense table.

Could Donna Adelson’s estranged son seal her fate?

Donna Adelson wants change of venue in trial for Dan Markel's murder. Charlie Adelson and 3 others were already convicted of killing Markel. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

photo of woman testifying in court
Middle aged red headed man with a beard looks worried. He's on the stand in a suit and tie and has a bottle of Poland Spring.
Kevin Ellis appears in court for a preliminary hearing

SCRIPPS NEWS