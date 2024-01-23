Country artist Chris Young arrested for disorderly conduct at Nashville bar

Posted at 3:00 PM, January 23, 2024
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Country artist Chris Young was arrested for disorderly conduct on Monday after allegedly engaging with agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission inside Dawg House.

Mugshot of country artist Chris Young

Country artist Chris Young arrested for disorderly conduct (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

According to police, the agents entered Tin Roof at around 8:30 p.m. to conduct a compliance check. After approaching Young and checking his ID, Young reportedly began asking questions and recording the agents. The questions were answered and the agents then made their way to Dawg House to continue their compliance checks.

Young and others reportedly then followed the agents to the bar and began talking to others. Agents checked ABC cards and began walking to the door when Young proceeded to put his hands out to stop one of the agents from leaving the bar and reportedly “stuck” on the shoulder.

Agents state that they pushed Young to create distance and yelling and screaming commenced.

Young reportedly began walking backwards and would not comply, resulting in him being handcuffed. While agents began to leave, others began following the agents creating a hostile environment.

In addition to disorderly conduct, he was charged with resisting arrest and assault of an officer.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Grand jury indictment against Alec Baldwin opens two paths for prosecutors

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deadly 'Rust' shooting under two separate legal theories. More

Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sophie Turner’s ‘wrongful retention’ suit against Joe Jonas dismissed

Sophie Turner's suit accused Joe Jonas of keeping their daughters away from their 'habitual residence of England.' More

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Indicted in “Rust” Shooting

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges related to the “Rust” set shooting. (1/19/24) More

TRENDING

Tyrone Tucker interviewed
Franklin Tucker stands in court
maya kowalski appears in court

LATEST NEWS

Karen Read letters composite
Nicholas Rossi speaks during a hearing
erica stefanko appears in court
Shanda Vander Ark sits in court during her sentencing

SCRIPPS NEWS

Man convicted of murdering woman who wound up in wrong driveway
Indiana woman to pay $226K for racially motivated attacks on neighbors
Colorado pastor accused of crypto scam said God told him to do it