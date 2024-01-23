Country artist Chris Young arrested for disorderly conduct at Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Country artist Chris Young was arrested for disorderly conduct on Monday after allegedly engaging with agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission inside Dawg House.

According to police, the agents entered Tin Roof at around 8:30 p.m. to conduct a compliance check. After approaching Young and checking his ID, Young reportedly began asking questions and recording the agents. The questions were answered and the agents then made their way to Dawg House to continue their compliance checks.

Young and others reportedly then followed the agents to the bar and began talking to others. Agents checked ABC cards and began walking to the door when Young proceeded to put his hands out to stop one of the agents from leaving the bar and reportedly “stuck” on the shoulder.

Agents state that they pushed Young to create distance and yelling and screaming commenced.

Young reportedly began walking backwards and would not comply, resulting in him being handcuffed. While agents began to leave, others began following the agents creating a hostile environment.

In addition to disorderly conduct, he was charged with resisting arrest and assault of an officer.