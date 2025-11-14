Court orders Bryan Kohberger to pay restitution to victims’ families

BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Bryan Kohberger has been ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to the families of two University of Idaho murder victims, despite his defense team’s arguments that he cannot afford the payments while serving consecutive life sentences.

District Judge Steven Hippler issued orders on November 13, 2025, requiring Kohberger to pay $1,420 to Steve and Kristi Goncalves, parents of victim Kaylee Goncalves, and $1,587 to Karen Laramie, mother of victim Madison Mogen. The payments are specifically for urns purchased for their daughters’ remains.

The court rejected Kohberger’s argument that he should not be required to pay restitution due to his inability to earn money while incarcerated. Judge Hippler noted that Kohberger had received $28,360.96 in donations while in custody and could potentially earn money through prison employment programs.

The Judge found that Kohberger’s age, minimal living expenses in prison and the likelihood of future donations or prison wages make it foreseeable he could satisfy restitution over time.

The restitution orders stem from Kohberger’s plea agreement, which specifically allowed the state to seek compensation for funeral expenses. The agreement stated that “the State may seek restitution orders regarding funeral expenses and Crime Victims Compensation reimbursement in an amount to be determined.”

This provision bypassed the court’s usual analysis of a defendant’s ability to pay, according to the judge’s order.

Court documents reveal Kohberger faces significant financial obligations totaling over $300,000. These include:

Criminal fines and fees of $251,227.50

Civil judgments of $20,000 for each victim’s family

Previously ordered restitution of $31,964.67 to Crime Victims’ Compensation and other families

The new restitution orders totaling $3,007.79

The prosecution originally sought restitution for travel and accommodation expenses incurred by families attending court proceedings but withdrew this request during oral arguments. The court noted these costs were not covered under the plea agreement terms.

The restitution orders carry 9.125% annual interest and are payable through the Ada County Court Clerk’s Office. Kohberger was charged in the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

The case drew national attention and resulted in Kohberger receiving consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murders in September 2025.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company