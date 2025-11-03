rachel wade iwak

Bryan Kohberger due in court for hearing over additional restitution

Posted at 2:08 PM, November 3, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger will be back in court Wednesday for arguments over additional restitution.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July to murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home in November 2022. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for burglary.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

In October, Kohberger’s defense filed an objection to the state’s request for an additional $27,329.64 in restitution for travel and accommodation expenses incurred by the families of victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen during court proceedings in Boise.

Kohberger’s attorneys argued that Steve and Kristi Goncalves and Karen Laramie should not receive the additional restitution because they received extensive funds through multiple GoFundMe campaigns that specifically covered the expenses being sought.

MORE | Kohberger fights restitution, says victims’ families got donations

Kohberger’s defense team also argued that he will never be able to pay restitution, given his life sentence.

Following the defense’s motion, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion requesting a restitution hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Parts of this story were reported on-air by a journalist and have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

Bryan Kohberger knife sheath
play button

New Photos Released of Knife Sheath Tying Bryan Kohberger to Murders

Officials have released more photos from the Bryan Kohberger investigation, including images of the knife sheath found at the crime scene. More

male inmate in court
play button

Life for Bryan Kohberger Behind Bars | Vinnie Politan Investigates

The wounds on Kaylee Goncalves are analyzed, and Vinnie Politan examines Bryan Kohberger's conditions behind bars. More

Bryan Kohberger in court
play button

Bryan Kohberger Doesn’t Want to Pay More Restitution to Victims’ Families

Bryan Kohberger has filed a motion opposing paying further restitution to the Mogen and Goncalves families, citing their GoFundMe donations. More

TOP STORIES

Kimberly Sullivan appears in court
luke truesdell on bodycam