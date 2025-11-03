Bryan Kohberger due in court for hearing over additional restitution

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger will be back in court Wednesday for arguments over additional restitution.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July to murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home in November 2022. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for burglary.

In October, Kohberger’s defense filed an objection to the state’s request for an additional $27,329.64 in restitution for travel and accommodation expenses incurred by the families of victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen during court proceedings in Boise.

Kohberger’s attorneys argued that Steve and Kristi Goncalves and Karen Laramie should not receive the additional restitution because they received extensive funds through multiple GoFundMe campaigns that specifically covered the expenses being sought.

Kohberger’s defense team also argued that he will never be able to pay restitution, given his life sentence.

Following the defense’s motion, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion requesting a restitution hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 5.

