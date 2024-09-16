Court records: Bionca Ellis deemed incompetent to stand trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Scripps News Cleveland) — The suspect accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood earlier this summer in a Giant Eagle parking lot has been ordered to an inpatient treatment facility after being deemed incompetent to stand trial for the time being.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, Bionca Ellis was undergoing a 20-day evaluation when the doctor treating her stated, “that the defendant is incompetent to stand trial, but that there is a substantial probability of restoration to competency within the statutory time frame if provided with a course of treatment.”

Ellis has been ordered to undergo treatment at North Coast Behavioral Health. Once treatment has been completed, she will be placed back into the custody of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio Revised Code states the statutory time frame to determine if Ellis could be competent for a future trial is one year.

This comes after her attorney said in a hearing in July that she was incompetent to stand trial and was “not able to assist in her defense.”

Ellis was indicted in early June on the following charges:

One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Endangering Children

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Misdemeanor Theft

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to Giant Eagle, in the 27000 block of Lorain Road, where she spotted a 38-year-old woman pushing a child in a cart.

Authorities say Ellis followed the mother and her son, 3-year-old Julian Wood, into the parking lot and then stabbed the child while he was in a grocery cart.

When the mother tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack, Ellis stabbed her as well.

