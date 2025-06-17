Crossfire, Confidence, and Closing In: Week 8 In Karen Read’s Retrial | On The Record Podcast

On this episode of On The Record with Cody Thomas, in Week 8 of Karen Read’s retrial, experts debate O’Keefe’s injuries, dog bites, and taillight evidence. Biomechanics and forensics dominate as the defense rests its case. Karen Read is charged with the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found outside a friend’s house in the snow after a night of drinking.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.