Crossfire, Confidence, and Closing In: Week 8 In Karen Read’s Retrial | On The Record Podcast

Posted at 12:41 PM, June 17, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

On this episode of On The Record with Cody Thomas, in Week 8 of Karen Read’s retrial, experts debate O’Keefe’s injuries, dog bites, and taillight evidence. Biomechanics and forensics dominate as the defense rests its case. Karen Read is charged with the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found outside a friend’s house in the snow after a night of drinking.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

all podcast episodes

 

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

Judge Beverly Cannone urged the jury in Karen Read's case to clear their heads after a long day and start fresh again tomorrow. Jurors have deliberated for a total of 15 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds so far.
play button

Karen Read Jury Sent Home, Deliberations to Continue Tomorrow

Judge Beverly Cannone urged the jury in Karen Read's case to clear their heads after a long day and start fresh again tomorrow. More

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. More

outside the courthouse supporter is interviewed
play button

Vinnie Politan Speaks to John O’Keefe Supporters

Outside the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts during Karen Read's retrial, Vinnie Politan speaks to supporters of John O'Keefe. More

TOP STORIES

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by feds.