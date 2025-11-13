Dakota Van Patten faces sentencing for role in Melody Hoffman’s murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man faces life in prison at his sentencing Friday after a jury convicted him of helping a friend kidnap and murder Melody Hoffman.

In September, Dakota Van Patten was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in the death of 20-year-old Hoffman.

Her body was found on Feb. 18, 2024, by Lily Lake in Amana. A medical examiner testified she had been strangled and had numerous stab and slash wounds.

At the time of her death, Hoffman was dating McKinley Louisma, who was friends with Van Patten. Investigators were able to determine the men were with Hoffman when she died by tracking activity on her iPhone and Apple Watch.

When confronted by investigators, Louisma admitted to kidnapping Hoffman with Van Patten and physically beating her. Video surveillance footage from a local Walmart allegedly showed the two men purchasing gloves and two machetes before they took Hoffman. Video surveillance footage from a convenience store showed them purchasing cigars after Hoffman’s body had been left at the lake. Hoffman’s glasses and a towing rope believed to have been used to kill Hoffman were also found at Van Patten’s home.

Louisma was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison last year, according to KCRG. A medical examiner testified at both trials that it was possible that Hoffman could’ve been pregnant or recently had a miscarriage at the time of her death.

A third man, Logan Kimpton, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit forcible felony for allegedly purchasing gloves and a machete with Louisma and Van Patten. His trial date has not been set.