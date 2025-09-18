IA v. Dakota Van Patten: Machete Plot Murder Trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man is standing trial on charges he helped a friend kidnap and murder his girlfriend.

Dakota Van Patten is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of 20-year-old Melody Hoffman. Her body was found on Feb. 18, 2024, by Lily Lake in Amana. A criminal complaint said she had been strangled and had numerous stab and slash wounds.

At the time of her death, Hoffman was dating MicKinley Louisma, who was friends with Van Patten. Investigators were able to determine the men were with Hoffman when she died by tracking activity on her iPhone and Apple Watch.

When confronted by investigators, Louisma admitted to kidnapping Hoffman with Van Patten and physically beating her. Video surveillance footage from a local Walmart allegedly showed the two men purchasing gloves and two machetes before they took Hoffman. Video surveillance footage from a convenience store showed them purchasing cigars after Hoffman’s body had been left at the lake.

Investigators said Hoffman’s glasses and a towing rope believed to have been used to kill Hoffman were found at Van Patten’s home.

Louisma was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison last year, according to KCRG. During his trial, the jury was shown a photo from Louisma’s cellphone that showed Hoffman crying with duct tape over her mouth and a bloody nose, reported The Gazette. An investigator testified that a selfie of Van Patten wearing Hoffman’s glasses that night was also recovered.

A medical examiner testified at Louisma’s trial that it was possible that Hoffman could’ve been pregnant or recently had a miscarriage at the time of her death, reported The Gazette.

A third man, Logan Kimpton, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit forcible felony for allegedly purchasing gloves and a machete with Louisma and Van Patten. He will be tried separately at a later date.

TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 9/17/25

The prosecution told the jury the murder of Melody Hoffam was premeditated. Hoffman was beaten, tied, and mutilated, and her killers, MicKinley Louisma and Dakota Van Patten, celebrated after the murder. Prosecutors said Hoffman had an intellectual disability and described her as a 15-year-old living in an adult body. The suspects were captured on Walmart surveillance video purchasing two machetes and gloves. Police found a “motherload” of evidence in the vehicle, including paracord, tape, and DNA evidence. Van Patten took a “souvenir” from the murder scene, Hoffman’s glasses, which were later found in the defendant’s home.

Van Patten’s defense told the jury that his presence doesn’t mean he participated in the crime. Argued Van Patten had no reason to murder Hoffman and the state will not be able to prove motive.

State’s Witness #1 – Amy Robasse, Located Hoffman’s body At Lily Lake, the morning of February 18 th, for meditation. An elderly couple looked distressed and asked her for her assistance. The couple walked the trail and thought there was either a dead animal or a mannequin near the pond’s bank. Hoffman was lying face down with marks on her back. She was only clothed in underwear, which was not in the proper position. Contacted 911

State’s Witness #2 – Deputy Sheriff Mark Titdt, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office First responding officer Observation of Hoffman’s body – lying face down, bra above her shoulders, and underwear below her buttocks. No signs of life. Time of death – 10:37 a.m. Hoffman’s body was rolled over, and ligature marks were found around her neck, ankles, and wrists. Silver-gold chain found near the body. A pink cloth located between Hoffman’s arm and body Hoffman was wearing her class ring, which helped identify her. Defensive wounds to the right hand

State’s Witness #3 – Detective Sgt. Corey Groute, Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search for additional evidence at Morgan Park – the first location where Hoffman was attacked. Recovered two Walmart receipts Retrieved surveillance video from Walmart that captured Van Patten, McKinley and Logan. In the video, Van Patten is seen holding two machetes. Testified about video obtained from a gas station, capturing McKinley’s vehicle during the early morning hours after the murder.

State’s Witness #4 – Trevor Weis, Cook at Lebowski’s Bar Van Patten was in the car when Logan picked him up from work Van Patten sent him a friend request – “Kota Smith.”

State’s Witness #5 – Detective Sgt. Yon Able, Linn County Sheriff’s Office Verified the items purchased at Walmart Machete found under Van Patten’s brother’s bed.

State’s Witness #6 – Taya Jomeyer, Van Patten Acquaintance Van Patten contacted her and wanted to talk following the murder He told Jomeyer that he killed someone Van Patten appeared to be scared Unsure of the timing, whether it was before or after the date of the murder



