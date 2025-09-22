Witness: Van Patten Said Murder 'Had to Be Done'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tanya Jomeyer testified that she was scared to call the police after Dakota Van Patten allegedly confessed to her that he had murdered someone. Van Patten is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Melody Hoffman. (9/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?