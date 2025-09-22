Surveillance Footage Shows Timeline in Murder of Melody Hoffman

- Watch Live
Detective Sgt. Corey Groute testified on the first day of Dakota Van Patten's murder trial about surveillance footage that shows the timeline around the murder of Melody Hoffman. The three defendants were captured purchasing machetes. (9/22/25) MORE
