Victim to Verdict Premieres Saturday Banner

Melody Hoffman’s mother details daughter’s last hours

Posted at 11:50 AM, September 23, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Court TV) — The mother of a woman killed in an alleged machete plot testified that an alert from the Life360 tracking app led her to her daughter’s shattered phone on a highway ramp, hours after the 20-year-old was allegedly lured to her death.

Megan Hoffman took the stand in the trial of Dakota Van Patten, who is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of her daughter, Melody Hoffman. Melody’s body was discovered on Feb. 18, 2024, at Lily Lake in Amana, Iowa. Prosecutors allege Van Patten and Melody’s ex-boyfriend, McKinley “Ken” Louisma, conspired to kidnap and kill her.

Broken cell phone

Melody Hoffman’s broken phone found on the entrance ramp of a Highway. (Court TV)

Through emotional testimony, Hoffman described the desperate hours she spent tracking her daughter’s phone, sending unanswered messages, and ultimately finding the device shattered on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

She described Melody as a hopeful and caring young woman who loved helping others. Melody was on disability because of intellectual challenges that sometimes made it difficult for her to navigate social situations. Her trusting nature, Hoffman explained, often left her vulnerable.

MORE | The Machete Murder Plot Trial: Daily Trial Updates

Those concerns grew after Melody began dating Louisma in Oct. 2023, following their introduction on a dating app. The relationship escalated quickly, with Louisma spending nights at the home and Melody buying him small gifts. By Dec., however, the romance soured. Hoffman said that Louisma often failed to follow through on plans, which she believed was because of renewed interest in an ex-girlfriend, Nakia Svoboba, who testified that she was pregnant with his child.

The couple broke up in early Jan. When Louisma came to exchange belongings, Hoffman noticed a man with him wearing a red hoodie, but did not see his face. That same night, Melody received a threatening message from an untraceable number, which left her frightened.

Emergency Crash Alert on Phone

A Crash Detected emergency alert came through to Melody’s Life360 app at 3:13 a.m. waking her mother. (Court TV)

Despite the split, Melody resumed contact with Louisma. On the night of Feb. 17, 2024, after spending the evening at home watching a movie with her mother, she left around 11:30 p.m. Her mother began monitoring her movements on Life360, which showed Melody heading to Morgan Creek Park near where Louisma’s family lived. Hoffman sent repeated texts and Snapchat messages urging her to return home, but received unusual responses.

After several missed calls, Melody’s location stopped updating just after 1 a.m. A couple of hours later, Hoffman received a Life360 “crash detected” alert that directed her to a highway entrance ramp. When she arrived around 4 a.m., she found her daughter’s phone shattered, its case missing, and its message history showing only her own texts.

Hoffman filed a missing person report, and later that day, police informed her that Melody had been killed. Investigators later showed her her daughter’s phone case, glasses, and a broken necklace that had once contained a charm holding the ashes of Melody’s late sister. The charm remains missing.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Machete sitting on a checkout counter
Security camera photo showing one of 2 machetes allegedly purchased at Walmart on Feb. 17, 2024, by Logan Kimpton, McKinley Louisma and Dakota Van Patten. (Court TV)
  • Machete sitting on a checkout counter
  • 2 white men and 1 Black man leaving Walmart checkout
  • Emergency Crash Alert on Phone
  • Threatening text message
  • Broken necklace
  • Senior picture of Melody Hoffman
  • Broken cell phone
  • Evidence photo of Lily Lake

More In:

Related Stories

Sgt. Adam Pulson details digital phone evidence
play button

Victim’s Phone Connected to Van Patten’s Hotspot On Day Her Body Was Found

Sgt. Adam Pulson said Melody Hoffman's phone autonnected to Dakota Van Patten's hotspot on the same day Hoffman's body was discovered. More

Investigator Michael Pope
play button

Investigator: Melody Hoffman’s Glasses Found In Dakota Van Patten’s Home

Michael Pope describes evidence he uncovered in his search efforts, including finding Melody Hoffman's glasses in Dakota Van Patten's home. More

Megan Hoffman
play button

Victim’s Mother: Melody Hoffman and Louisma’s Relationship Became ‘Rocky’

Megan Hoffman, victim Melody Hoffman's mother takes the stand in Dakota Van Patten's trial, where he is charged in the death of Melody. More

TOP STORIES

Rex Heuermann appears in courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead with his attorney Michael J. Brown
Senior picture of Melody Hoffman