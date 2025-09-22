Victim's Mother: Melody Hoffman and Louisma's Relationship Became 'Rocky'

Megan Hoffman, victim Melody Hoffman's mother said Melody and McKinley Louisma's relationship became 'rocky.' Dakota Van Patten is accused of kidnapping and murdering Melody with his friend, Louisma. (9/22/25) MORE

Kidnapping, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Megan Hoffman

Victim's Mother: Melody Hoffman and Louisma's Relationship Became 'Rocky'

Nakia Svoboba

Machete Murder Plot Trial: McKinley Louisma's Former Girlfriend Testifies

Girl testifies in court

Witness: Van Patten Said Murder 'Had to Be Done'

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds at sentencing hearing.

Pair Who Tossed Man Off Bridge Each Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Austin Drummond

Abandoned Baby Family Murders: Austin Drummond Attends Preliminary Hearing

Austin Drummond

State Seeks Death Penalty for Quadruple Murder Suspect Austin Drummond

Austin Drummond news conference

Abandoned Baby Family Murders Case News Conference

photo of two adults and infant

Manhunt For Suspect Accused of Killing Four Adults, Abandoning Infant

parking lot surveillance video shows a grey truck with people next to it

Woman Barely Escapes Would Be Kidnapper in Surveillance Video

close-up picture of a blonde woman exiting court

Sherri Papini Breaks Her Silence: Doubles Down on Claims She Was Tortured

Zachary Adams in court

Dylan Adams Denies Killing Holly Bobo At Brother's Hearing

Zachary Adams in court

Holly Bobo Murder: Zachary Adams In Court Requesting New Trial

MORE VIDEOS