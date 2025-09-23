Victim to Verdict Premieres Saturday Banner

Victim's Phone Connected to Van Patten's Hotspot On Day Her Body Was Found

Sgt. Adam Pulson describes the digital evidence he found relating to victim, Melody Hoffman's phone, including it autoconnecting to Dakota Van Patten's hotspot at 2:52am on Feb. 18, 2024, the same day Hoffman's body was found. (9/23/25) MORE

Sgt. Adam Pulson details digital phone evidence

Investigator Michael Pope

Megan Hoffman

Nakia Svoboba

Girl testifies in court

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds at sentencing hearing.

Austin Drummond

Austin Drummond

Austin Drummond news conference

photo of two adults and infant

parking lot surveillance video shows a grey truck with people next to it

close-up picture of a blonde woman exiting court

