Iowa teen Dakota Van Patten has been found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, related to the death of his friend's ex-girlfriend. (9/25/25) MORE

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Brandon Isabelles girlfriend Artesha

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Apple Watch screen featuring a text alegedly from Brandon Isabelle to Danielle Hoyle.

Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in case against Brandon Isabelle

Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

Sgt. Adam Pulson details digital phone evidence

Victim's Phone Connected to Van Patten's Hotspot On Day Her Body Was Found

Investigator Michael Pope

Investigator: Melody Hoffman's Glasses Found In Dakota Van Patten's Home

Megan Hoffman

Victim's Mother: Melody Hoffman and Louisma's Relationship Became 'Rocky'

Nakia Svoboba

Machete Murder Plot Trial: McKinley Louisma's Former Girlfriend Testifies

Girl testifies in court

Witness: Van Patten Said Murder 'Had to Be Done'

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds at sentencing hearing.

Pair Who Tossed Man Off Bridge Each Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Austin Drummond

Abandoned Baby Family Murders: Austin Drummond Attends Preliminary Hearing

