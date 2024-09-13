Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Darius Rucker sentenced after pleading no contest in possession case

Posted at 8:27 AM, September 13, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (Court TV) — Musician Darius Rucker was reportedly sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation in his drug possession case.

Earlier this year, Rucker was booked into the Williamson County jail on two counts of simple possession and violation of registration.

man smiles

Darius Rucker performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

On Tuesday, Rucker appeared in court and pleaded no contest to a single charge of simple possession. The two other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, reports The Tennessean.

The Williamson County District Attorney’s Office reportedly cited Rucker’s “good character” when recommending the other charges be dropped.

Rucker rose to fame as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish. According to the band’s website, they met while attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia in the late 1980s. Some of their greatest hits include “Let Her Cry,” “Only Wanna Be With You,” and “Hold My Hand.”

Separately, Rucker has released multiple country music albums. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.

More In:

Related Stories

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Expected to Enter Plea in DWI Case

Prosecutors say Justin Timberlake has accepted their plea offer in his DWI case. Timberlake will return to court on Friday to enter a plea. More

Justin Timberlake Mugshot

DA anticipates Justin Timberlake will enter a plea in DWI case

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office anticipates Justin Timberlake will enter a plea," the DA's office said in a statement. More

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

A Florida police officer is on leave following the traffic stop of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill on Sunday. More

TRENDING

woman leaves court
Side by side image of Julie Grant interviewing David Smith
Katherine Magbanua

LATEST NEWS

man smiles
Booking photo of Kadel Piedrahita
woman leaves court

SCRIPPS NEWS